Wolf

An intelligent wolf is better than a foolish lion.
— Matshona Dhliwayo.

Wolf is an open source streaming server for Moonlight that allows you to share a single server with multiple remote clients in order to play videogames!

It’s made from the ground up with the following primary goals:

  • Allow multiple users to stream different content by sharing a single remote host hardware

  • On demand creation of virtual desktops with full support for any resolution/FPS without the need for a monitor or a dummy plug.

  • Allow multiple GPUs to be used simultaneously for different jobs

    • Example: stream encoding on iGPU whilst gaming on GPU

  • Provide low latency video and audio stream with full support for gamepads

  • Linux and Docker first: run your games with low privileges in containers (based on Games On Whales)

  • Mostly hackable, just edit the config file to modify encoding pipelines, GPU settings or Docker/Podman low level details

It’s a specific tool for a specific need, are you looking for a general purpose streaming solution? Try out Sunshine!

Acknowledgements