Wolf
An intelligent wolf is better than a foolish lion.
Wolf is an open source streaming server for Moonlight that allows you to share a single server with multiple remote clients in order to play videogames!
It’s made from the ground up with the following primary goals:
-
Allow multiple users to stream different content by sharing a single remote host hardware
-
On demand creation of virtual desktops with full support for any resolution/FPS without the need for a monitor or a dummy plug.
-
Allow multiple GPUs to be used simultaneously for different jobs
-
Example: stream encoding on iGPU whilst gaming on GPU
-
-
Provide low latency video and audio stream with full support for gamepads
-
Linux and Docker first: run your games with low privileges in containers (based on Games On Whales)
-
Mostly hackable, just edit the config file to modify encoding pipelines, GPU settings or Docker/Podman low level details
It’s a specific tool for a specific need, are you looking for a general purpose streaming solution? Try out Sunshine!
Acknowledgements
-
@Drakulix for the incredible help given in developing Wolf
-
-
@loki-47-6F-64 for creating and sharing Sunshine
-
@ReenigneArcher for beying the first stargazer of the project and taking care of keeping Sunshine alive
-
All the guys at the Moonlight Discord channel, for the tireless help they provide to anyone