Allow multiple users to stream different content by sharing a single remote host hardware

On demand creation of virtual desktops with full support for any resolution/FPS without the need for a monitor or a dummy plug.

Allow multiple GPUs to be used simultaneously for different jobs Example: stream encoding on iGPU whilst gaming on GPU

Provide low latency video and audio stream with full support for gamepads

Linux and Docker first: run your games with low privileges in containers (based on Games On Whales)